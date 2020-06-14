WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- As protests continue across the nation after the death of George Floyd, a group of local activists is working to make sure the western Mass. community continues to fight for what they believe in honor of Juneteenth approaching.
Studio 235 in West Springfield hosted an event tonight talking about what’s been happening across the country and how they can continue to make their voices heard.
"I want to establish something that’s going to change the narrative in this area," said Studio 235's co-owner Chris Joel.
After dozens of protests all over western Mass. after the death of George Floyd, a group of local activists is making sure that people do not forget to continue advocating for change.
"A lot is going on in the black community including all the issues of police brutality. We wanted to kick off the week with an update from the protest that occurred two weeks ago," said the founder of the "Real Recognize Fake" organization, Tiffany Allecia.
"We had so many people come out and share their support and showed that they cared about black lives," she said. "We just wanted to make sure it wasn’t a black life matter pep rally or something, we want to make sure people are here to work."
Studio 235 hosted a panel on Sunday night to update the community on how they can stay involved.
"We want to get to the point where it’s not expressing our anger and hate for police brutality, but figure out what we can do," Allecia explained.
Event organizers arranged a table with pictures of different victims of police brutality. Pictures that were in the black and gold frames were victims from the area.
"We want to make sure that the conversation isn’t just on a national scale, but we’re localizing it," Allecia said.
With Juneteenth on Friday - the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States - some told Western Mass News it’s important to keep the conversation going.
"We use Juneteenth as a celebratory time to unify, collect, and acknowledge our struggles and our history, but plan for the future," Allecia explained.
There will be additional events at Studio 235 for the rest of the week.
