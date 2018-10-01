AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst football coach Mark Whipple has been suspended for a week following a comment he made referring to a rough play as rape in a post-game interview.
Local activists plan to protest Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court on Tuesday and in light of Whipple's comments, they feel even more motivated for change.
Whipple was suspended for a week for his comments in a post-game interview, but one local group believes real cultural change needs to happen.
In a post-game interview on Saturday, Whipple said of a rough play he thought should have been a penalty: “We had a chance there with 16 down and they rape us..."
He was discussing the referees, according to a transcript of the interview published by the Athens Messenger.
While Whipple later did apologize, UMass has suspended him without pay for one week.
Back home in western Massachusetts, people said that that type of casual mention of a serious subject is a major issue.
Members of the International Socialist Organization - or ISO - relate the UMass incident to the ongoing judge Brett Kavanaugh investigation.
"It’s not the same thing. It’s a part of the culture that pretty much is all around us," said ISO member Andrew Abreu.
Abreu told Western Mass News that the dismissal of sexual assault allegations involving a supreme court nominee or a football team is a problem.
"We see the same thing playing out with Brett Kavanaugh where, in the supreme court nomination, he’s playing off sexual assault allegations and really all that is it is an excuse for something that’s really toxic and really sweeping aside the brutal reality of sexual assault on college campuses and off," Abreu added.
The ISO chapter based at UMass Amherst is planning a protest against Kavanaugh's confirmation in front of the Student Union Tuesday afternoon in the hope to get their voices heard.
There will be an opportunity for an open mic at the rally on-campus tomorrow at 1 p.m.
