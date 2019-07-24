SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two weeks ago Western Mass News uncovered the volunteer effort to clean up trash at Loon Pond in Springfield.
Now a fence has created a roadblock.
Loon Pond in Springfield is a popular place to swim, fish, and just enjoy the summer.
But recently trash has made it difficult for residents to utilize.
That is why Brett Richards and others from 'Make Massachusetts Fishing Great Again' have been taking action.
"I fish these spots and if they get closed down I can't fish them," Richards said.
Over the past two weeks, they have spent hours cleaning up everything from tires, to wood pallets, and broken bottles.
"This is just a little sample of how the whole stretch of this area looked!" Richards explained.
But now a literal roadblock is getting in their way.
Thanks to this new fence Richards and other volunteers no longer have access to clean up loon pond.
"As soon as we start taking initiative they fence it off and we're not sure why," Richards noted.
The Springfield Parks and Recreation Department told Western Mass News that the fence is in place as a temporary solution to the trash problem until the city can put a more permanent surveillance system in place.
A solution that isn't going over well with the volunteers.
"I would say a better solution would be the trash cans! So that people have a place to put trash," Richards said.
Brett said he has been trying to work with the city to get trash cans in place with little avail.
"I'm trying to work with Springfield now to contact them. Just help us out you know? Help us dispose of it! Were doing the work ourself!" Richards noted.
They hope that with time, the fence will be a stepping stone, to enjoying Loon Pond again.
