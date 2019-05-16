SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several states across the country are passing laws increasingly restricting access to abortion.
Even though Massachusetts is not one of those states, local activists are weighing in on the issue.
While there's currently a bill in a the Massachusetts legislature that would expand abortion rights for women, it's certainly not the case in other states.
It's brought up a lot of concerns about who are getting abortions and why.
Two local women on the forefront of reproductive issues in Massachusetts spoke on the misconceptions and struggles seen here in the Bay State.
"Nobody would want to go through an abortion rather than just use birth control," Carrie Baker, Co-President of the Abortion Rights Fund of Western Mass, tells us.
It's an argument, Baker says, she's seen before, that women use abortion as a form of birth control.
As the president of a local group that helps women pay for the procedure, she says she's never seen that as a motivation.
"Disproportionately, the women who are getting abortions already have children. They can't take on another child," says Baker.
She says laws, like Ohio's heartbeat legislation, make it nearly impossible for women to get an abortion within the legal six weeks.
"Doctors, when they see you're 'x' weeks pregnant, is from your last period, a lot of people don't have periods every four weeks. Many people wouldn't know and then, even if you did know, it's very hard to go through the whole process of getting an abortion in just ten days," continued Baker.
In Alabama, the governor signed into law a ban on abortion, unless the mother's life is in danger.
"A life is a life. Even if its origins are in very difficult situations, that life is still precious," stated Senator Clyde Chambliss.
"I went to a normal OB exam at eighteen weeks and, upon examination, they found that my baby had passed away. There was no more heartbeat," said pro-choice advocate Amanda Loiselle.
Loiselle tells Western Mass News over video chat she had to have an abortion in Massachusetts, but, because she was already in the second trimester, she said finding a physician trained to perform the procedure was nearly impossible.
"I had to live for a week already knowing that my baby had passed away. but being fully pregnant, which is pretty terrible. If they couldn't find a provider, they were going to induce me, and make me go through labor to deliver a baby that wasn't living anymore," says Loiselle.
Loiselle fears these new laws will result in fewer doctors trained to perform the procedure, she says, saved her from being forced to deliver a child that would have never taken a single breath.
"I think it's terrifying, I think it's cruel, [and] I think that that's not complete healthcare," added Loiselle.
Right now, Massachusetts women who experience a fetal anomaly after twenty-four weeks cannot get an abortion in the state, unless their own life is at risk.
The current bill going through the legislature, the Roe Act, would change that if passed,.
