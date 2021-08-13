SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The newest adoptable animals at Thomas J O'Connor animal control and adoption center look less like they belong on a leash and more like a selection out of Noah's Ark.
"We have a couple of snakes, a turtle, a handful of lizards, some goldfish, a chicken, and two parakeets," said Hannah Orenstein, Animal Control supervisor of Thomas J O'Connor Animal Center.
Orenstein told Western Mass News the selection of reptiles and other small animals all came in within the last week or so.
"This is very abnormal we do get reptiles into our shelter throughout the year we always have but not in this volume," said Orenstein.
A five foot-long boa constrictor was found abandoned in a pillowcase and small animal abandonment is something Orenstein said she’s seeing a lot more of this year.
"The owners were no longer able to care for them or have them in their housing and we’re seeing more and more of this. I think it’s a combination of covid, housing issues, finances," said Orenstein.
Orenstein said many of the pets can be handled by humans and that potential adopters should come prepared.
"We ask that folks show us a photo of the setups that they already have for the reptiles or the enclosure that they’re going to be putting the animal in," said Orenstein.
Despite their small size, the level of responsibility needed to adopt one of these pets parallels that of a cat or dog.
Unlike mammals, Orenstein said these pets aren't able to communicate when they're hungry or need something. n the right setup, with the right owner, Orenstein said giving these pets a second chance could be the start of a long friendship.
"Most of them will live 10 to 20 years in captivity, so these are not sort of seasonal pets. These are not gifts, these are animals that will live a long time and really can potentially bond with their owners and bring a lot of value to your life," said Orenstein.
