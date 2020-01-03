Local agencies called to Ware Street in Palmer.

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local law enforcement agencies are investigating an alleged incident that happened Friday night near the intersection of Gates and Ware Streets.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, Palmer Police officials say that a portion of Ware Street was shut down for an undisclosed amount of time, but has since reopened.
Our Western Mass News crew on-scene observed that an ambulance was also seen leaving the area of where the incident is believed to have occurred.
A tractor trailer and another vehicle were also visible off to the side of the road.
We have reached out to the Ware Police Department who is believed to be heading the investigation and tell Western Mass News that further information will be released sometime on Saturday.
