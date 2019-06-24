Local agencies responding to Chicopee River for report of a water rescue.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local agencies are attempting to locate a person in the Chicopee River that had allegedly been in need of assistance.
Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad says firefighters were called to the area of Water Street around 9:45 p.m. for a report of a male in the water.
Tetreault stated that they have not found anyone yet, and they are using their thermal imaging technology to help them locate the alleged individual.
The State Police's air unit is also on scene assisting.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
