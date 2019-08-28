SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Right now all eyes are on Hurricane Dorian bearing down on Puerto Rico, especially those here in western Mass with ties to the island.
Western Mass News found one local agency standing by ready to assist those with loved ones on the island.
As you can imagine hundreds of thousands of people are on edge after the island took a direct hit from Hurricane Maria in 2017 which was a category 5 storm.
But many have said that storm was a learning experience.
Jose Claudio with the New North Citizens Council told Western Mass News that he has family living in Puerto Rico and that there are still several people living with tarps on their houses.
He said he has been in contact with families as they brace for this latest hurricane, and it’s something they will continue to do through the storm.
The New North Citizens Council will begin offering a walk-in service on Thursday where anyone in the community concerned about loved ones in Puerto Rico can stop by to learn of their status.
Claudio said they work with FEMA as well as acquaintances to find answers for loved ones on the island.
“We know it’s not going to be as bad as maria, but we want to be helpful for anything that happens in Puerto Rico, we’re going to be there," Claudio explained.
Claudio said that at this time they’re not looking for any donations, but if necessary, they will move in that direction to start asking for help.
If you need the citizens' council help, they’re located here at 2455 Main Street in the city’s north end.
