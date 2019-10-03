NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Families, communities, and those in aviation continue to mourn the lives lost after a vintage B-17 crashed at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday.
The Northampton Airport is no stranger to vintage aircraft. They have a Boeing 1943 steerman and said Wednesday's accident at Bradley International Airport hits close to home.
"It’s really unfortunate, especially when you hear people died in a crash like that. Being a vintage airplane makes it that much more unusual, but it’s always a tragedy when something happens like that," said Rich MacIsaac, airport manager at the Northampton Airport.
Macisaac told Western Mass News there's a lot that goes into operating and understanding a vintage aircraft.
"Last couple of years, we’ve been flying an airplane sort of the same vintage as the one that crashed yesterday. It’s just different. Obviously, you’re dealing with a lot of stuff that’s just older, but they’re very simple airplanes for the most part. Fabric instead of metal on the fuselage, wings are made of wood, so there’s some things you have to think about a little bit differently in the way you maintain them, and the way you store them. They can be just as safe as a modern airplane," MacIsaac explained.
MacIsaac said whether it's a vintage airplane or a brand new one, it's important to always stay up-to-date on training and maintenance.
"It’s going to be really hard to say what caused that accident, whether it was pilot error or something that just couldn’t have been overcome. Those airplanes with the Collings Foundation, they took incredibly good care of those airplanes. They were as safe in general as any modern airplane. That could of easily as happened to a brand new airplane as one that was built in the 1940’s. One of the things you have to manage when you’re flying airplanes is something like that could happen." MacIsaac said.
