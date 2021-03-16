SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News received a viewer photo of a fairly large bobcat sighting in the area near East Forest Park in Springfield Tuesday.
Hannah Orenstein, the Animal Control Supervisor at TJO, said while bobcat sightings are not incredibly common in western Massachusetts, bobcats themselves are. Even in urban areas, they have very stable and thriving populations, especially during this time of year.
“This time of year, we’re actually right in bobcat breeding season, which is February and March so, it’s not uncommon to see them out this time of year,” Orenstein said.
If you do encounter them, you’ll likely only find one. Bobcats are solitary creatures, except when they’re young. Females have one litter per year as adults, and the baby cubs will stick with the mother for the first few years.
“As with any other wildlife, they are opportunistic, so if there is a food source or a really great place to have a shelter that’s probably where you’re going to find them,” Orenstein explained.
Western Mass News showed Orenstein the viewer photo and asked her where it stacked up in terms of size.
“Bobcats range anywhere from about 15 pounds to about 35 pounds so, they can look like they’re about twice the size of your average house cat, or even a small to medium-sized dog,” Orenstein said.
This one was pretty adequate in size. While you may think they’re smaller in nature, they can be deceivingly large.
If you do happen to encounter a bobcat or other wildlife, TJO offered the following safety tips on how to react.
Believe it or not, bobcats are incredibly shy and elusive, but it’s good to use common sense. Maintaining distance is important if you are taking a photo, be sure to give them space. Keep trash secure and cut back hedges, especially in wooded areas where bobcats are more likely to be found. The more uncomfortable your property is to them, the faster they’ll move on.
While they may want nothing to do with you the risk to domesticated house pets is much larger.
“Bobcats are a predator, so if you have a small animal outside unattended especially if you’re in a wooded area, you run that risk that your animal is going to become prey to another animal,” Orenstein said.
Orenstein said that it’s important to supervise your animals while outdoors, and also to make sure that your property is well fenced if you have pets.
“They are protected furbearer species so, people cannot hunt or trap them if people see them on their property or have questions, they’re welcome to call us or their local fish and wildlife office,” Orenstein said.
