SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What tick and flea protection is best for your pets? Reports show more than 1,700 pets died after using a flea collar, but the environmental protection agency has not issued a warning yet.
Western Mass News spoke with animal experts on how to protect family pets from unwanted pests.
"In an effort of keeping them protected from fleas and ticks, you don’t want to put them in harm's way, don’t grab just anything off the shelf and put it on your animals," said the executive director of Dakin Humane Society, Carmine Dicenso.
As warm weather approaches, humans and animals are excited to get back outdoors.
Dicenso said taking action against fleas and ticks is necessary for your family and pets' health.
"There are a lot of diseases passed through the insects to your dogs or cats. It’s a real health and safety concern," she noted. "Not to mention ticks themselves have things that humans can get, so if your animal would come in with a tick and that was to get on you, that could also affect your health."
But Discenso said protecting your animal isn’t always that easy. You must do your research and ask your veterinarian what is appropriate for your pet and family's lifestyle.
"There is a concern with some of the chemicals used in flea and tick protect," she explained. "Don’t go into any store and grab anything off the shelf because some of them are going to be harsh chemicals, especially when put in the form of a collar. It's going to localize that chemical near the head."
Western Mass News spoke with a veterinarian Lori Teller who, serves on Petco's Pet Wellness Council, and she said picking the wrong treatment can be detrimental.
"Every vet is going to customize prevention to the pet and what is easiest for the owner," Teller said.
Teller added that the adverse reaction to flea collars could cause many things.
"There have been over 25 million of the dog collars sold, and the reaction rate has been 1 percent. The typical reactions reported have been inflammation and hair loss," she explained.
She told us it important to look at the overall safety profile.
"Whether it's oral, chewy, topicals, or collars, they all have excellent safety and efficacy results," she said.
