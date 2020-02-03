SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This past weekend a local shelter took in four animals in distress and one of them, a day's old kitten in rough shape.
Western Mass News has more on what's being done to bring the pets back to health.
It’s been a busy few days at Thomas J. O’Connor's Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield.
On Friday, TJO's Executive Director Pam Peebles said a three-day-old kitten in dire condition, was brought in.
“The kitten had really a failure to grow, to keep up with the others over the first few days of its lives and they found what appeared to be a rear leg...that was kind of necrotic...it started dying," Peebles explained.
Peebles believes the kitten was in danger before birth.
"We believe the umbilical cord around his leg in the uterus and then had caused damage by the time he was born," Pam noted.
Once at TJO, it was determined that the rear leg could not be saved, but the kitten's outlook is good.
“He will have three powerful legs. We will trust that he will be an indoor kitty for life to keep him safe. Because he can’t afford to have anything else happen to his other limbs," Peebles explained.
Also brought in over the weekend, a kitten with a pink collar wrapped around her body.
“We received about a 5-month-old kitten that was found with a collar around her neck and around her front leg," Peebles said.
The kitten received immediate surgery and Peebles told Western Mass News, she will soon be put up for adoption.
They're also assisting Logan, a cat suffering from the effects of frostbite.
“When we met him, the tips of his ears and all of his pads started to just slough off. They just started to fall off," Peebles said.
Peebles urges people to look out for signs that an animal is in poor health.
“Even cats without owners should look robust. They should look healthy and pretty clean," Peebles said.
Also receiving treatment at TJO, a suspected victim of animal cruelty.
“When Moana came in she had a hemorrhage in her eyes. She had brain swelling. Her whole nose, ear area, and the whole face was just a half as it should be," Peebles explained.
Springfield police are now investigating Moana's case.
TJO relies heavily on the public’s help and Peebles reminds everyone, if you see something, say something.
