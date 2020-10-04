EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dakin Humane Society hosted their annual Barks and Brews event on Sunday evening.
Typically, the event is normally held at Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton, but this year due to the pandemic, the event was virtual.
Participants voted for the winners of the funniest home video: pet edition and the "tail-ent" show contest. Winners of the 2020 Dakin Humane Awards were announced at the event.
Western Mass News spoke with one of the organizers of this event, who told us that they still wanted to do something fun for people to enjoy with their pets.
"We just wanted to be able to connect with the community of people who love pets, and try to celebrate being at home with their pets in a different kind of way," said Dakin's Humane Society's Director of Development and Marketing Stacey Price.
Price said the event raised nearly $10,000 for the shelter.
