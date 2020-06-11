SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the economy starts to reopen, at least one local animal shelter is faced with a unique issue...so much demand for rescue animals and so little supply.
The Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield is still closed to the public, but adoptions are available by appointment only...if you can get one.
The TJO Animal Shelter is operating with a skeleton crew of four at the moment, but they normally have a staff of 100 volunteers who keep the place humming.
"This has been the biggest challenge we've ever faced here," she said. "Our volunteers answer the phone, haul the trash, clean our rooms, floors, love our animals to pieces, do laundry, and do dishes," said TJO's executive director Pam Peebles.
Those volunteers are starting to trickle back in...just in the nick of time.
"Our phone is beautifully ringing off the hook," Peebles said.
Right now, there are about a dozen or so dogs up for adoption and Peebles said they aren't expected to last long.
Lots of kittens and cats are also available after 30 were recently removed from one Springfield home. Some animals have come in, sadly, when their humans contracted COVID-19.
"We've had COVID-19 cases where the people did not recover and the person passed away. Those animals went up for adoption," Peebles explained.
Peebles told Western Mass News, once an animal looking for a home is posted, in many cases, it's only a matter of minutes...
"We have a waiting list so long that they're are quickly adopted," Peebles said.
She also said adopting - not shopping - for a pet is a huge trend...particularly during this pandemic when many are looking for companionship.
"We said to people spay, neuter, adopt don't shop, come to your shelter, and ya'll do it loud and proud and strong," Peebles explained.
It's a good problem to have if you run a shelter. Not if you're looking to adopt, but as the state starts to re-open, the warming weather is here, Peebles told us they are starting to see more animals coming in and staying closed will soon not be an option.
"What we're finding is that's not working anymore because as our community gets more active, the needs are increasing," Peebles noted.
Peebles also said each time an animal is ready for adoption, they are immediately posted and she said it is important to call quickly if you're interested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.