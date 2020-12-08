HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Arcades are among those businesses in the state who have to cut capacity to 40 percent starting on Sunday.

General Manager of Round 1 at the Holyoke Mall Cheri Shavez said they’re not thrilled about this rollback, but it may not impact their business too much.

“We’re not happy about it, but we understand circumstances that we want to help curve the trend as well,” Shavez said.

Shavez said they already have capacity protocols in place that adhere to Governor Charlie Baker’s coronavirus roll back restrictions that take effect on Sunday.

“We already count people, a lot of the protocols we have in place are going to stay and remain there,” Shavez explained. “We’re just going to try to do our part.”

The biggest hit for them is not Baker rolling back to Phase 2, Step 1, but instead the requirement that went into effect last month to close early.

“The hours have affected us more than less capacity. The fact that we’ve had to remain closed from 9:30 till the 2 a.m. that we usually used to be open. We felt that more of an impact than the actual capacity,” Shavez said.

The restaurant business is also facing new restrictions.

As of Sunday, diners will have to wear masks at all times, except when eating and drinking. Tables will be limited to six people, down from ten, there will be a 90-minute table time limit, and musical performances will no longer be allowed.

Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill Owner Nadim Kashouh in Springfield said when they encourage customers to follow orders like the 90-minute time limit, they’re going to blame things on the state.

“We have to be nice about it. We’ll blame it on the governor. We’re going to say it’s not us, it’s the governor," Kashouh said.

Shavez at Round 1 said they ask customers to keep their parties to six people or less.