EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mother's Day is fast approaching and its time to think about what to get or even make for a mother this holiday.
This year's plans may look a little different as non-essential bushiness is shut down, allowing families to spend more time at home with one another.
Western Mass News spoke to 'Valley Art Supplies' about fun projects kids can do at home to surprise their mom on her special day!
Usually around this time of year teachers are helping students create special gifts for their moms on Mother's Day.
But now that schools are shut down due to coronavirus concerns - it's time to get creative at home.
"They are cool flower pots, the yard clay points, and we are going to make a paint pour on them [to] then put in a potted plant for Mother's Day," said Juliette Moores from 'Valley Art Supplies'.
Moores, along with her daughter, Sierra told Western Mass News you only need a few things for this project...
Starting with a clay flowerpot, craft paint, and pouring medium.
"You can use any craft paint you are going to want to mix it with a pouring medium and its basically 3 to 1 so 3 parts pouring medium to 1 part paint and you mix it," Moores explained.
Next, up get an empty cup to help layer the paint.
"Once you pour and layer your paint, don’t mix it because when we pour it over our pots it will be a cool marbling effect," Moores noted.
Before you go ahead and pour the paint on the pots - Moores suggested adding silicone oil to give the clay pots some cells.
Once that’s added - get ready for the messy part!
"Take your paint and just go around the edges and let it fall and it's ok if you don’t get the pot covered - mine looks pretty!" Moores said.
Once the paint is covering your pot let it dry for 24 hours then Moores told us to spray it with a sealer so it becomes waterproof!
"It is a creative expression. Sierra's looks completely different than awesome mine," Moores noted.
Lastly, add in your plants and give mom an amazing mothers day gift!
"This is a great Mother's Day easy peasy; you have a work of art and that’s pretty much it!" Moores said.
If you are looking to get these supplies or more from 'Valley Art Supplies', you can click here.
