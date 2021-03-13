CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Saturday, there was an art show on Center Street in Chicopee. The event was hosted by a local artist and showcased works of graffiti.
Miller told Western Mass News why he chose to do graffiti as a form of art.
"Back in the 80s' and 90s' it was illegal. So it's tough to show artwork off. It's in tunnels and always frowned upon because it's vandalizing. But it's not vandalism. It's an art, and as I said, it was tough. Nowadays, it's more liked than it was before," said local artist Nathan Miller noted.
Miller added that he hopes to help bring the graffiti culture to more people so that everyone can enjoy the art.
