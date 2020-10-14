SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local artist is painting a special mural in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month in Springfield.
“The gym, we are making this mural on is owned by a Latino young man that is motivating and influencing the community in a positive way,” said Johnny Miranda.
The images of three Puerto Rican boxing legends are being painted inside Rivera’s Boxing in Springfield.
Miranda, a local artist, is the man behind the work.
“We identified three characters to portray. One is Macho Camacho, the other one is Miguel Cotto, and Tito Trinidad, so these are three champions that have brought a lot of glory to Puerto Rico and to the United States,” Miranda noted.
Miranda told Western Mass News it was important to highlight on these boxers in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed from September 15 to October 15. He said he collaborated with the owner of Rivera’s Boxing to bring this painting to life and also showcase a young Latino business owner in the area.
“This is what our community is about, about young entrepreneurs, bonding together to be able to rise our community,” Rivera explained.
Julio Rivera Jr. is the owner and trainer at Rivera’s Boxing. He told Western Mass News he started boxing at 12 years old and was inspired to open a boxing gym that is welcoming to the whole community.
“So I just wanted to open a gym where I can call it my second home. Every time I come here, it's just all positive vibes and I'm a huge role model to every kid that steps through that door,” Rivera Jr. noted.
Rivera, who is Puerto Rican, said he has overcome obstacles in his life to become a business owner and feels it’s important to celebrate the contributions of Hispanic Americans.
“It's a special month and moment, you know, just to give out to three legends,” Rivera Jr. added.
Miranda echoed his message.
“The Hispanic community is a hard-working community and we have voting power and we pay taxes. We are an important part of the United States and the community in general,” Miranda said.
The mural is only a few days from being finished. It will be unveiled on Saturday.
