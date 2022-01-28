PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One local designer is partnering with a school in Palmer to give away a free state-of-the-art wheelchair and are searching for the perfect candidate to customize it for.
Bruce Rosenbaum, owner of art and design company Modvic out of Palmer, repurposes and infuses modern technology to transform ordinary items into steampunk functional art.
“It’s a real imagination of the Victorian or the industrial age as if they had computers and technology…I’m working with Pathfinder Vocational School here in Palmer, Mass. and we came up with this idea of creating a steampunk wheelchair” said Rosenbaum
the chair was donated through the generous support of quantum rehab ilevel power chairs - which Rosenbaum and the students at pathfinder have converted into a highly functional wheelchair.
“It actually lifts there’s like a scissor lift to it so when someone in the wheelchair wants to talk to someone who’s in a standing position, they can actually let themselves up to be on eye level,” said Rosenbaum.
Rosenbaum told Western Mass News they are now in search of the right candidate to donate to, which will allow them to customize the rest of the design process.
“What were hoping for with a candidate will actually own the wheelchair is that they’re interested in design and can help us complete their vision,” said Rosenbaum
Rosenbaum said that the ideal recipient would be someone from western Massachusetts between ages 2 and 22 and he also hopes that this collaboration project will provide valuable learning opportunities to the students working with him.
“Those kids love art and design and really look at this as a project where they might learn more about what they want to do in life…I get a lot of support and love for what I do and so I want to give back to the community,” said Rosenbaum.
