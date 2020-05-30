AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A historical moment for American space exploration as two astronauts blasted off from Cape Canaveral earlier today.
The launch had been postponed due to bad weather on Wednesday.
Western Mass News spoke with a local astronomer about the historic flight.
It’s been almost a decade since the U.S. last sent astronauts into orbit from American soil, but that changed Saturday when a SpaceX rocket with two NASA astronauts onboard lifted off from Florida - headed for the International Space Station.
UMass Amherst Department of Astronomy associate research professor Robert Gutermuth told Western Mass News this blast-off has been a long time coming for the U.S. getting back into space travel...and maybe even a return trip to the moon.
"The goal is certainly to go further. This is just kind of a stepping stone to kind of extend our view of where humans can go in space and what we can do in space," he said. "So the technology always comes along for the ride so if we need something, we have to come up with a clever solution to make it happen," Gutermuth noted.
The flight for SpaceX - founded by Elon Musk - marks the first time a private company has sent humans into orbit and over the last nine years...American astronauts have only been able to take off in Russian rockets since the U.S. Space Shuttle program was retired in 2011.
"So we just couldn't do that sort of thing. Our capability ended when they retired the space shuttle," he said. "So this is a return to just being able to, you know, have our connection to the international space station that we helped to lead in the collaboration of countries that built this thing," Gutermuth explained.
Gutermuth also said he hopes eyes returning to the sky...for this mission will help rebuild interest in space travel.
"It returns us hopefully back to a situation where anyone who might be thinking about getting the space and the science technology engineering bug -that’s one of the ways you get inspired by it, and to see those launches," he said. "It's important to have that here [and] to be able to have lots of, sort of, as best as we can, have front row access to see it, and have a connection to it. So I think that’s an exciting thing to have that again," Gutermuth said.
