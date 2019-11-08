WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The divisional round of the playoffs is the first step on the road to Foxborough and a coveted state title.
"I'm just fortunate enough that we have a great coaching staff and kids that are so dedicated to the sport. It’s all about this week. That’s it. I know my staff. They’re going to keep their focus on this week. Not down the road. No distractions," Glenn Doulette, the athletic director at West Springfield High School, the Terriers made a trip to the state championship in 2017, but did not win the title.
They are now in a position to do it again as the number two seed in the Division III western Mass bracket.
He tells Western Mass News, moving forward, all games are played specific to their division.
"Just division. We are Division V, so we will be playing the winner of, if we were fortunate enough to win, we'd playing, next week, the winner of the Amherst-Easthampton game. From that, I have no idea who's playing out in central Mass when we get time. Again, those details will be divulged to us Sunday following the game," stated Doulette.
After the divisional round, the winners will go to the sectional semi-finals.
Following that, the winner of the sectional semi-finals will play for the western Mass championship.
These games are slated for November 15.
The western Mass champions will then play the central Mass champions in the state semi-finals and that winner will play the winner of the north-south semi-final game on the field at Gillette Stadium for the state title.
Doulette says this time of year, where anything can happen, gives the team and the coaching staff a new fire when it comes to getting a win.
"I think it’s an exciting time. Anything can happen. You've just got to bring your 'A' game that day. Again, t’s all about preparation. It’s all about the kids' energy and effort in the coaching staff. Again, here at the high school, we are fortunate enough to have a staff that's been around for a while, that provide great leadership. We have kids that are dedicated kids and kids that have been working together over the Summer, throughout the whole Fall season and beyond. I think they just think of I want to say the Bill Belichickism, 'Do your job'. I don’t think they’re thinking down the road. I think they’re thinking about, 'What do I need to do? What’s my job? What's my responsibility and keeping it at that?' The what if’s does no one good," added Doulette.
And while this is the last week of Friday Football Fever, we will continue to watch this playoff picture closely and keep you updated online.
