CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Video of a brawl between adults attending a baseball game of seven year olds last weekend in Colorado is gaining momentum on social media.
Lakewood Police said that the fight started after one group of adults did not agree with a call made by a teenage umpire.
Police have cited several parents, are looking to identify one other, and said more charges may be coming.
This incident is shining a spotlight on youth sports and particularly, parent behavior.
One local recreation department supervisor told us the parent problem is growing and it's the young athletes that suffer.
"That's insane. You got a whole harem of people on the field," said Chicopee youth umpire Kofi Brooks.
On Thursday, Brooks and Chicopee recreation supervisor Dan Woodill looked at the video gone viral of that Lakewood, CO youth baseball game turned violent, when parents didn't like a call made by the 13 year old umpire.
"That lady's grabbing her kid right there," Woodill noted.
Brooks added, "But look at all these adults."
Woodill told Western Mass News that while no situation in his tenure has been that bad, the number of complaints from his umpires and referees - many of whom are 15 or 16 years old - continues to grow.
"At least one situation per weekend where they text me or call me and say listen 'This fan got out of control, screaming and yelling at me, you know, what can I do?'" Woodill said.
Woodill said Chicopee has a zero tolerance policy.
"We've had suspensions," Woodill said.
Umpires and referees - no matter the age - have the authority to stop a game, even eject a parent or coach, but for a teenager, Woodill said, that can be a tough call.
"An adult here is saying okay, a 16 year old, you can eject an adult, and they're scared of doing that. What happens a lot is they take that verbal abuse, that punishment, and reach out to me afterwards," Woodill noted.
From his perspective as an umpire, Brooks said aggressive behavior by parents and coaches is happening more today then ever before.
"They're more vocal. They want to be heard, they want you to know they didn't appreciate what you did, how you called their kid out, it was outside. Everybody's an umpire, everybody's an official, except you. They can do the job better then you can," Brooks said.
Both want parents to remember:
"It's for the kids. I'm not listening to what your mom or dad has to say, I'm here to make sure you have a good time while you're on the field. This could be that kids final game, they may never play again. This may be the biggest arena they play in period as a youth, so you want to give them that experience. You want to give them that full body experience. You give them what you can while you can between the lines for that two hours or however long the game is," Brooks noted.
Woodill added, "I would just love for parents to take a step back and realize it's about the kids and that umpires will make mistakes.
Woodill said not only can parents, fans, and coaches be ejected from a game, an entire team can be forced to forfeit games if the behavior of one of their coaches or fans is deemed inappropriate.
