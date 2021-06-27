Local author hosts book signing

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Springfield native, Ernetta Caldwell hosted a book signing today at Alicsia-O the Salon on Sumner Ave. in Springfield.
Caldwell is a Central High School graduate who decided to return to her hometown to begin her book tour. She is the author of “A Journey to a Healed Heart.” Also, she is the founder of Beauty for Ashes Transformations, the platform she uses to share her story and help other women overcome life’s obstacles.
"I want people to know that even in the breaking point, whether you’re going through anything in life right now and you feel like giving up, don’t give up," Caldwell said. "Because there is a breakthrough on the other side and God is going to use your brokenness and give you beauty for ashes."
Caldwell thanked all of her teachers, friends and family for helping her get where she is today.
