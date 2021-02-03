SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's that time of year again we're just days out from the big game on Sunday. Though it's bittersweet for Patriots' nation, many are standing behind longtime favorite quarterback Tom Brady.
Making his way to his 10th Super Bowl, the greatest quarterback in the game right now, Tom Brady, is looking to earn his 7th Super Bowl ring.
Western Mass News spoke with one expert who explains the journey it's taken Brady to get to this point.
"When you change teams, you don't know how it's going to go, and I think there have been incredible support I've had from the team I used to play for before, all the New England fans, and I still have great affection for New England," Brady said.
Making history, this legendary quarterback is heading to his 10th Super Bowl, the most appearances any NFL player has accomplished. But for the first time, not with the New England Patriots.
"All the guys I used to play within New England, I have a lot of friends, I've heard from so many of my teammates, so many of my old coaches, that are wishing me luck," he noted.
But it wasn't as easy as Brady makes it look to get to this point.
Patriots expert and author of "Relive Patriots History: Six-Time World Champions," Bob Hyldburg said since Brady was young, he's always been motivated.
"He told his mother in ninth grade, he says 'I'm sick of being called the little brother,' He said, 'One day I'm going to be a house-hold name," Hyldburg explained. "So he had that vision, he had that inspiration, that confidence in the ninth grade that he was going to be known throughout the world. His mother said, 'Well, you better put that in writing,' and he wrote a paper about it in the ninth grade and turned it into school."
Brady also turned that paper into reality, going to work right from his backyard in high school.
"He had five spots in his backyard that he called the five dots, and when he did his five-step-drop. He had the idea of where his feet were supposed to be, and before he went to school, every single day, he would go out there and practice his five dots," Hyldburg said.
Not only initially number seven on the quarterback depth chart at the University of Michigan, but also selected at number 199, in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft by the New England Patriots.
Brady didn't play right away. Hydlburg told Western Mass News it was Brady's mentality that kept him motivated.
"When [Drew] Bledsoe went down with the Mo Lewis hit, in the sidelines, Brady was like 'Ok I can do this, this is me, here we go,' and took them to the Super Bowl and beat the Rams."
Spending more than 20 years and over 25,000 hours studying Brady and the Pats, Hyldburg's prediction for the big game...
"You got to go with Brady and Gronk," he said.
If you feel like you're missing out watching the big game with a crowd this year, no need to panic, we've got you covered! Western Mass News will host a zoom watch party this Sunday at 6:30 p.m., and again after the half-time show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.