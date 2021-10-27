Local auto employees honored with Hometown Hero Award

WEST SPRINGFIELD (WGGB/WSHM) – Six Central Chevrolet Auto employees were honored by the West Springfield Police Department and Mayor Reichelt Wednesday for their quick response in pulling two people to safety from the fatal accident in front of their dealership in September.
The West Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News that the six men ran straight into the scene and managed to put out the fire that engulfed the car, pulling two people to safety before first responders arrived.
Mayor Will Reichelt, Police Chief Paul Connor, and Fire Chief William Flaherty presented these men with the Hometown Hero Award. According to first responders, that accident would have been much more tragic if it were not for their efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.