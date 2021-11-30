CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local auto shops are busier than ever with car repairs as fewer new and used vehicles are available for purchase at dealerships.
“With the chip shortage essentially driving down the availability of used cars, people have been priced out of buying used cars, so everyone’s trying to fix what they have to make it last as long as possible,” said Peyton Leveillee, president of Brad’s Service Center in Chicopee.
Leveillee told Western Mass News that he has never seen a larger need for car repairs during his many years in business. He said this is tied to local dealerships experiencing a lower-than-normal supply of cars for sale.
“The lots are looking emptier. The lots are just full of used cars that the dealers are just throwing together. The price of those used cars are, at, most people can’t afford, so it’s just impossible to get your hands on anything,” Leveillee explained.
Leveillee said this is leading to more local residents keeping their older cars, instead of buying new ones.
“People might want to look at a used car that might be five grand more than it was last year. That’s five grand that they don’t have stacking that up against a fix for your car that could be anywhere from $500 and up. It seems like a smarter financial move to invest in the car that you have,” Leveillee added.
He told us common repairs, such as replacing brakes and oil changes, haven't been an issue, but the current supply chain shortages during the pandemic are delaying orders of certain car parts.
“Right now, we’re not having a hard time getting things like oil filters, brakes, but when it comes to dealer parts - like stuff that comes originally installed on cars - we’re having a lot of trouble getting stuff from like Ford, Toyota,” Leveillee noted.
Brad’s Service Center is welcoming new customers to the auto shop, but wants to warn local residents that they are booking up to two weeks in advance.
“Come in, schedule time, and we will build a plan with you and will be honest about how long your car has,” Leveillee said.
