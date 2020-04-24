SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A local band is facing the same challenges many small businesses are with the coronavirus and social distancing requirements.
Even though their gigs are canceled, it isn't stopping them from spreading cheer online with their talents.
The band Fever, a New England based group, is not letting the coronavirus control the music.
“This sort of came from almost a place of selfishness like I needed to do something for myself as an artist with my band,” said lead singer Taylor Ives.
They decided that while they were all at home for the unforeseeable future, they would turn up the volume by putting their talent and creativity to work in a unique social distancing music video.
"When else do I have the time to do something like this? It is a cool opportunity and such a horrible set of circumstances,” manager and musical director Dan Hendrix said.
The video is called “Alone Together,” and shows each of the band members uniting through music while staying safe at home.
“That’s just what this whole thing was. Even though we have to be alone and have to be in isolation, we’re not alone, you know? Because we have these ways to connect with each other,” Ives said
“It brightened a lot of my days,” Hendrix said.
The idea started with Ives, and then Hendrix took it to the next level in production quality. He was able to coordinate videos from over 20 band members in places that range from western Mass to Connecticut to Malaysia.
He said it took him hundreds of hours to edit over the past month.
“The tricky part is getting all of the screens synced together and having each member of the band sort of live in different spots. From there, it was just editing everybody’s footage they sent us,” Hendrix said.
They told Western Mass News that in the end, it was all worth it.
“I really wanted it to spread joy and make people feel good the way I felt making it, but you never know when you make something and put it out in the world if someone’s going to look at it and respond the way you hope. With this video, that’s exactly what happened,” Ives said.
They hope that by sharing their talents for free online during this challenging time, it’s lifting spirits to a higher place.
“As musicians, we kind of need to be making music. That’s part of our existence,” Hendrix said.
“Watching it spread and watching people react to it has been so satisfying,” Ives said.
You can watch the video here.
