CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Under Governor Charlie Baker's reopening plan, the state won't see Phase 4 until a viable treatment option or vaccine is developed.
Meaning bars, nightclubs, amusement parks, and many crowded venues, are stuck in limbo. Western Mass News spoke to a local bar tonight, on how they're surviving without the crowds.
With no definite date of a vaccine or treatment coming out, the owner of Rumbleseat Bar and Grille, William Stetson, is anticipating to operate under a new normal for the rest of the year.
At Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee, things are a bit different. Tables are further apart, customers can’t go up to the bar, order a drink, and stand there, and you must stay seated and wait for your drink.
“After having customers for 20 years stand at the bar and ask for a beer, now telling them they’re not allowed to its taking a little bit of getting used to for them," Stetson explained.
All precautions are enforced.
“They have to be seated, they have to have their mask on when they’re walking about the bar, and they cannot go to the bar for service. Those are the biggest issues we had to change the mentality of the customer on," Stetson noted.
But some customers don’t mind wearing a mask and sitting down for a drink.
“Honestly, it is what it is. Some people are like this is, being controlled, but I’m like, I don’t care. I’m not worried about the mask. You gotta do what you gotta do. It doesn’t bother me. I’m not like a masked weirdo," said Chicopee resident Steven Vecchiarelli.
Other bars that don’t serve food cannot open until there is a coronavirus vaccine or treatment.
Karl Petrick, an economics professor at Western New England University, thinks some bars that don’t serve food, may not ever reopen.
"It’s a long time to stay closed. So very challenging for them. I think a lot of those businesses are probably not going to reopen at all," Petrick explained.
Petrick thinks a vaccine may not come till 2021.
"So realistically, we’re looking at least a year before we’ve got something proven as a vaccine, and that would be an amazingly fast turnaround for how long this usually takes," Petrick noted.
Stetson said he expects the same kind of timeline.
"I’m planning on no normal bar life again. That’s the way we’re building our businesses," he said. "If it comes back someday, then that’ll be a bonus, but right now, we’re just anticipating not within the next year regular bar service.”
Stetson added that Rumbleseat can survive and stay open even if a vaccine or treatment does not come out for a year.
