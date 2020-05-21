FEEDING HILLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Bay State barbershops can use their clippers on customers once again - by appointment only - starting next week.
Western Mass News spoke with a local barbershop about the precautions they’re taking to keep their clients safe.
When the barbershop opens its doors again they plan to be on top of all of the new safety protocols required by the state.
On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker introduced his four-phase plan to reopen the state.
Part of phase one allows barbershops to open - by appointment only - if they meet COVID-19 workplace safety standards.
Tony Spryzenski, the owner of The Barber, told Western Mass News he has everything in place.
"We’ve already had all of our certifications. We [have] ended up going above and beyond," Spryzenski said.
When customers come to get a fresh cut next week, sitting in the barber chair will be a new normal.
"Reopening...it's going to be a whole new change. With everybody having to come in with an appointment [and] people that are coming in as walk-ins will have to call from [they're] car to set up an appointment to see if we have anything available," Spryzenski explained.
Spryzenski told us they will be cleaning each work area in between every appointment.
"Everything from spray disinfectants; to barricade with the combs. Even all of our tools have to be sanitized in between each client," Spryzenski noted.
All of the employees will have to wear masks, along with the customers.
Also, Spryzenski said they will take your temperature before you sit in the barber chair.
"We got Lysol [and will] be able to [clean] the chairs and all the surfaces. We got Lysol whips as well. We stocked up on quite a bit of stuff. We’ll be wearing gloves in between each customer. A new set of gloves for every customer. Washing our hands after," Spryzenski explained.
Spryzenski said they also have a section for high-risk customers including anyone 65 years and older to be able to cut their client's hair once again.
