AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Phase one of Governor Charlie Baker’s four-phase plan to reopen the Bay State goes into effect starting Monday, but the governor is remaining tight-lipped on what industries or businesses can reopen.
One industry itching to get back to work — barbershops.
One local barbershop is gearing up to reopen and they’re now changing things up and doing everything they can, so they’re ready when they get the green light.
“For us to be able to try and get everybody taken care of that’s been waiting for the past two-three months to get them all in the door before that guy has his second haircut. That’s going to be a challenge," said barbershop owner Tony Spryzenski.
Spryzenski's shop is currently under renovations as they get ready to reopen depending on when Baker decides barbershops and salons can open.
They are putting many precautions in place - such as having customers wear a mask and also a 65 and over the high-risk area.
"We’ve added more things from taking temperatures to social distancing. Having customers wait in their cars before. We’ll notify them when to come in for their appointment," Spryzenski explained.
But the barber could face competition if they can’t open on Monday, May 18, as Connecticut is going to allow barbershops and salons to open up shop next week.
So those that have been waiting to get a fresh cut since March can get one in a neighboring state, but Spryzenski is confident his customers will wait for him.
"Our clientele will return. They know we built a bond with them. We built relationships with them. Some guys, they won’t let anybody else touch their head but us, "Spryzenski noted.
Speaking of touching heads, the barbershop is also planning to take a log of what day and time customers get a haircut - in case someone gets coronavirus.
"Signing release form when they come in, a COVID-19 release form. So that way if a client does get sick, they have to notify us. So that way we can notify any client that came in after them," Spryzenski explained.
Baker is expected to announce which industries can open in phase one next week.
