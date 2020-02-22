SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Bloomfield, Connecticut have identified two men who were gunned down at a restaurant early this morning.
Police in Bloomfield, Connecticut responded to Elizabeth's Bar and Restaurant around 1:00 Saturday morning for a shooting.
Outside the business, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
A preliminary investigation shows the two men had a verbal confrontation with another person inside the bar.
The incident spilled into the parking lot where the two men were shot.
The victims, identified as 43-year-old Aaron Walker of Windsor and 42-year-old Franklin Spencer of East Hartford, were pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital, according to police.
"Our number one priority is to keep our patrons safe and with our staff being equipped to know what they need to look for, it’s big," Marco Carreira, general manager of the Yarde Tavern in South Hadley, stated.
Marco tells Western Mass News they keep their staff trained and prepared so situations with rowdy customers don't turn into something worse.
"I try to keep my staff informed of new rules and regulations that come every year. TIP certified, being TIP certified is huge. It teaches them when the customers have had too much to drink, what to look for, as well as how many drinks they should have per hour, how many drinks should be in front of them at a time," explained Carreira.
Carreira says they also maintain a good relationship with local police.
"A couple weeks ago, I had an issue with someone and at the end of the day, they’re here to help us. I called them and they came and took care of us," added Carreira.
The Bloomfield, Connecticut shooting is still under investigation.
I was shocked when I saw the dateline South Hadley with a photo of the Yarde Tavern in a story about customer safety. Violence at a SH restaurant? Had to read well into it to determine that the Yarde Tavern and SH had nothing to do with the rest of the story. You need better editors WM News.
