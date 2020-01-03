SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some call it sober-curious, others mindful drinking, Whatever label you put on it, it appears that 'Dry January' is bigger than ever.
'Dry January' is the practice of being alcohol-free for the entire month. It's been around for some time, but this year, it's trending more than ever.
Last year, an estimated one-in-five Americans took part in 'Dry January.' This year, that number is expected to rise.
Analysts said it's part of an overall health trend creating a demand, not just in January, for no or low alcohol options.
Alyson Mastrangelo is the bar manager at Max's Tavern in Springfield. She's mixing up one of their popular mocktails, a no-alcohol version of a cocktail.
"...Will give people the opportunity to still come out, socialize, and if they're not in the mood to consume alcohol, they don't have to, but they can still have a fun, craft mocktail," Mastrangelo explained.
In fact, Mastrangelo said no alcohol drinks are becoming so popular, Max's is adding more to their already lengthy menu of what they call temperance cocktails.
Mastrangelo told Western Mass News that mocktails are not the sugary Shirley Temples of the past.
"It's not, it's not. We try to incorporate seasonal flavors, a little bit of craft cocktail ingredients, bitters, or agave, fresh juices, so you can still get that experience just without all the alcohol," Mastrangelo explained.
Also, without all the calories which, according to Holyoke Medical Center's Dr. Tuyyab Hassan, is in part fueling the popularity of 'Dry January.'
"Definitely. Alcohol is what we call empty calories. Those are calories that don't help you, but accumulate in the body and deposit fat in the liver," Hassan noted.
In addition to weight loss, Hassan said, many people are much more aware of the numerous health benefits of giving the body a break.
"Most of the research looking at 'Dry January' is from the U.K. and they found that significant increases in sleep improvement, improvements in concentration, reduces sugar levels, affects in skin even," Hassan added.
As for the longterm benefits, Hassan explained, "There was some initial studies that suggested that a little bit of alcohol is good for the heart, but many studies have come out from Europe and elsewhere saying that even small amounts of alcohol may increase your risk for several types of cancer, breast cancer, esophageal cancer, etc."
If you're not ready for no alcohol, Mastrangelo said ask for a low alcohol cocktail or ABV.
"I do find the trend everywhere that they love ABV cocktails, which are cocktails with lower alcohol are all the rage," Mastrangelo said.
Hassan said if you're diving in to 'Dry January', try enlisting a friend - strength in numbers - and try grabbing black coffee or green tea instead. both of which, he said, have many more health benefits.
