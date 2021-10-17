CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The New England Patriots came up short against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, losing in overtime. Although the outcome wasn’t what fans would have wanted, it was definitely an exciting game in the end.
The game was tied 29-29 until the Cowboys scored a touchdown in overtime to give the Pats an overall 2 to 4 record this season.
"I feel like honestly we should have kept Brady. We should have kept Gronk. We should have kept Antonio Brown. Forget all that. I feel like Bill Belichick made a mistake man," said Springfield resident Chris Lopez.
The feeling some Patriots fans were feeling Sunday after the Pats lots to the Cowboys in overtime.
Cowboys player Dak Prescott passed to CeeDee Lamb who ran it into the end zone for a touchdown.
Many patriots fans were at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee to watch the game. Overall, the game had fans glued to the tv.
"The game was great. I got a little bit of faith in Mac Jones," said Lopez.
But there is still optimism in the air with Pats fans for week seven of the NFL.
"It's going to be a good future because mac jones will succeed. And he will grow into a great quarterback hopefully. It's a tough loss, but we're here to root for the whole team. And next week is a new week. Hopefully, we get it," said Ludlow resident Daniel Santos.
"Go Pats. We're going to win the division and go Pats," said Lopez.
New England fans do have another sports team to root on. The Boston Red Sox. Game three of their playoff run against the Houston Astros is Monday night at 8:00 at Fenway. Western Mass News will be there.
