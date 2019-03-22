CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a common fact that workplace productivity waivers during the NCAA Tournament.
If your workplace is a sports bar, business is most likely booming right now.
"Best weekend of the year by far," Billy Steton, the owner of Rumbleseat in Chicopee, tells us.
The NCAA Tournament is officially underway, and college basketball fans everywhere are celebrating.
"They might start their weekend off a little early with," continued Steton. "A couple cocktails and watching the NCAA games."
For Bill Steton, it's a weekend they look forward to all year long.
"Starting with yesterday," Steton tells us. "It is a great weekend in the sports bar world."
Billy tells Western Mass News that the first weekend is the craziest.
Their business is double than what it does on other weekends.
"Yesterday and today," says Steton. "They start at noon so, for us on the business side, we will not see this next weekend with the early schedule."
From Thursday at noon through Sunday night, the crowds come out in force, but what is it about this specific tournament that brings people to bars?
"Because everyone's got brackets," said Steton. "Brackets for sure and getting other people's opinion on what to do."
People who haven't watched a game all year are drawn to the game with the hopes of getting that perfect bracket.
"It's definitely not easy to pick the perfect bracket," Chicopee resident Peter Hall tells us.
"This weekend," stated Steton. "It's built around bars, because they don't have four televisions in their home. Here, they can sit in one seat and see everything going on."
The thirty televisions at Rumbleseat will certainly be busy.
For this out in Chicopee this weekend, the Chicopee Police Department is reminding people to drink responsibly.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department says their detectives will be conducting spot compliance checks of local establishments.
This will include making sure IDs are checked, people are not over-served, and capacities are followed.
