CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - You may have heard of the NFL's Punt, Pass, and Kick competition, but did you know there was a baseball version?
The Pitch-Hit-Run regional competition is being held tomorrow morning at Fenway, with one Chicopee boy fighting for the top spot.
When Jacoby Homer takes the field tomorrow at Fenway Park, he'll be walking in the footsteps of greatness, with his biggest fan in the stands.
"It's where champions play. It's my favorite place on Earth. Watching my favorite player on the field is what I'm excited about," Jacoby's mom, Nicole Homer, tells us.
Jacoby will be one of three in his age group to participate in Major League Baseball's Pitch-Hit-Run competition.
"Pitching, you have to pitch through the square. Hitting, you only have three balls. Hit off a tee," says Jacoby.
For the running segment, kids are clocked on their speed between second and home.
"He makes any sport enjoyable for me to watch. He's a great athlete and practices really hard. His hard work shows," said Nicole.
Jacoby is in his second year of playing baseball. His raw talents are evident.
"I play catcher, first base, pitcher, centerfield, shortstop, and sometimes third base," stated Jacoby.
"He may be Mr. Cool, but I think he's just as excited," added Nicole.
