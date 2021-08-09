WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
A local high school student-athlete is looking to put western Mass. on the map, after committing to a Power Five conference school.
It's official Kyle Filipowski, the 6"11 basketball center from Wilbraham and Monson Academy, can now call himself a Duke Blue Devil.
"Looking at Duke, they had all pros and no cons so it really was the place for me with academics, style of play for me for how I’d be used, just the environment, I really felt that by the time I’m done at Duke I’m going to be the best version of myself on and off the court as a player and person," Filipowski said.
The rising senior has been offered a number of scholarships by top division one schools including Indiana, Syracuse, Kentucky, UCLA, and more. But he said Duke was a no-brainer.
"Still looking at those schools it was clear to me who I wanted to be a part of," Filipowski said.
Although Duke's famous head coach Mike Krzyzewski or Coach K will be retiring the year before Filipowski becomes a Blue Devil, he was still a big part of the process.
Filipowski will be playing for incoming head coach Jon Scheyer, and both coaches were on the Zoom call when Filipowski shared the big news.
"I know Coach Scheyer was just grinning and super excited, Coach Carwell yelled pretty loud he was that happy, and Coach Smith was pretty excited as well, and Coach K had a relief on his face, as if he thought I was about to say I’m not coming, but then said I am, so he seemed to let that sweat go down his face a little bit," Filipowski explained.
Filipowski's head coach Mike Mannix from WMA said based on Filipowski's track record; he'll be just fine in the future.
"Duke gets to handpick, and there's an academic component to there too, which speaks volumes to Kyle because he's done all the work and then some, in his career and has been a star here in the classroom, so to be able to one of those guys handpicked by Duke is just awesome," Mannix said.
Filipowski is also excited to close out his final year at WMA playing with his twin brother Matthew who also has a number of Division I offers as well.
