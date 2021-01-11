AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After months delayed, basketball is finally back for many local high school teams in western Mass.

Tryouts started Monday, which would typically involve coaches and wanna-be players packed in a gym, but the pandemic makes this year different.

Typically 50 to 75 high school players would be making their way into the gym here in Agawam, but due to the pandemic, this number is definitely down to now 30 to 40 players.

The high school basketball season certainly will not look the same this year. The traditional start time right after Thanksgiving had to be pushed back until now, but after numerous meetings involving the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, school officials, coaches, and state health officials reached agreements on how to safely allow basketball tryouts, practices, and games to go forward.

Safety was the top priority here from staying socially distanced, to wearing masks, to even competing in separate groups at times. Agawam High School's Head Boys Basketball Coach Dave Federico said everyone was prepared for the changes.

"We actually met virtually with our student-athletes, spent about a half-hour to 45 minutes, just discussing protocols for COVID, before they entered the gym, that has everything to do with a pre-practice survey that the student-athletes complete, to how they're going to walk the hallways to enter the gym, space themselves out, once practice does start water breaks, masks breaks, sanitizing themselves and the basketballs while we are playing," Federico said.

Practices will be cut this season too. What used to be two-and-a-half-hours of practice will now be an hour and fifteen minutes. Also, due to several student-athletes using the gym for different reasons, Federico said now that they're in practicing mode, it's going to be on the players to uphold the responsibility of what they do and who they come in contact with off the court.

Due to the shortened gym time, Federico said they've already mapped out how to thoroughly evaluate all the players.