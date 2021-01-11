AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's go time for many local high school basketball teams. After months of waiting teams here in western Mass. finally got the green light to hit the court Monday.
But due to the coronavirus pandemic, not only will the game look very different, but tryouts and practices too.
After a long time coming, many ballers made their way into their local high schools for tryouts on Monday, and though competing won't be exactly what it used to be, both players and coaches said they're just pumped to be hooping again.
"It's just amazing to be back," Ludlow High School senior basketball player Kali Grimes said.
After months of waiting, many high school ballers in western Mass. got the green light to suit up, and make their way back to their high school gyms for basketball tryouts.
"There's been a lot of preparation, but we're just excited to get started. I mean, I really didn't think that this day would happen," Agawam High School Boys Varsity Basketball Head Coach Dave Federico said.
In previous years, tryouts began right around Thanksgiving time, but due to increasing coronavirus numbers across the state, state health officials postponed tryouts until now.
"We're used to having tryouts the Monday after Thanksgiving, and playing games two weeks after,” Federico explained. “So, we're about a month and a half behind, but something's better than nothing."
Safety measures were implemented for all players and coaches, like social distancing when possible on the court, always wearing face masks, and even separating players into smaller groups, Federico told Western Mass News the responsibility for everyone doesn't just apply on the court.
"Once they do leave, the real work starts, because we can control what's happening in the gym, but there's some accountability of the student-athletes to protect themselves once they do go home," Federico said.
Although practice times are cut down from two hours to hour-and-fifteen minutes, plus a shortened season from 12 to 14 weeks to now 6 to 7 weeks, Federico said they'll also host a lot of practices virtually, something everyone’s used to.
"Obviously, the kids and myself were familiar with the virtual classrooms, so that's a benefit, one good thing we can take from the COVID," Federico said.
Despite the season certainly looking different this year, Grimes said she's just happy to be back with her closest friends and wishes for one more thing.
"The one thing I'm looking forward to is senior night,” Grimes explained. “If we get a senior night and then it gets canceled after that, I'll be totally happy, and we've been playing for so long, and it's just your night."
Federico said he and the coaching staff are very understanding of the shorter gym times they have to work with, and will thoroughly evaluate each player so they all get a fair shot to make a team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.