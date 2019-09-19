WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For vendors at The Big E, the 17th day fair is an opportunity to increase clientele and revenue.
Western Massachusetts locals who have prime spots in the Massachusetts building told us they come back year-after-year for the exposure.
The Massachusetts building is full of fair-goers enjoying themselves, but it's not a bad time for vendors either, who stay busy, but enjoy the booming business
"Today, it's extremely busy," said Brenda Leblanc with Finn Cakes of Ludlow.
Leblanc has owned Finn Cakes at The Big E for 30 years. They have no storefront around town, but the success of their Finnish-made cakes keeps them coming back and yearly customers are glad.
"I have to come here every single time," said Bernie from Connecticut,
141 Main Street in Agawam is operating one of the most well-known spots in the state building. Their Pilgrim sandwich is one of the most popular buys
"One of the best things about being in The Big E is the exposure that it gives us a lot of people are local and sometimes, they don't even know that we are here at The Big E. People from Connecticut, Springfield...they see us here and they realize that we're not far," said T.J. Ringer, kitchen manager with 141 Main Street,
Ringer told Western Mass News selling their food at The Big E attracts more customers, but fair traffic can slow things down at their main location in Agawam, so it also allows them to make up revenue.
"It helps us a lot that we have a stand here because of traffic issues, people have a hard time getting to us, so we try to do both and balance both," Ringer explained.
Even the hectic days are worth it as business owners make memories themselves.
"It's fun. I love meeting the people. Finnish people come in and say 'Oh yeah, my grandmother used to make this,'" Leblanc said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.