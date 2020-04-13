HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Business is up at a local bike shop - as people stay at home and as many are now looking for activities to do outdoors, but also keep a safe distance from others.
School is not out just yet, but some people have summer activities on their minds and for one local store...kids' bike sales are up.
Shop manager, David Craven told Western Mass News they started to get busy right when schools transitioned to remote learning.
"Initially when parents were told their kids would be out of school for a couple of weeks. If a bike was something they were thinking about, it definitely kind of moved to the front of the list," Craven said.
The Highland True Value Hardware and Bike Shop anticipated selling the bikes as the summer months approached, but it's happening sooner due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bike mechanic, William Cluster said the interest in getting outside to ride the trails, is higher than ever.
"The end of school is an indicator that brings in business typically because all of sudden there's a population needs something to do and that would be a spike for us always and we're kind of seeing that now," Cluster explained.
And COVID-19 is also affecting bicycle availability, specifically for 7 to 12-year-olds.
"What we were told from the distributor that we get stuff from is that because of the coronavirus, before it was here that certain models of bikes were not going to be available, that we knew about and now that is just extended further out," Craven explained.
Also, the shop has seen an increase in the need for bike repairs.
"I feel like we’ve seen a lot of bikes that people haven't ridden in a while, that they’ve had for a long time, but maybe they haven't had time to use them. I'm just noticing people who haven't had time to put riding in their day are doing that and that's pretty cool to see. So, even though there's all this tragedy, anxiousness, or having a hard time, it is nice to see that people are getting outside and hiking and biking. Something good will come out of all this madness," Cluster explained.
