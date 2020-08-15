NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This summer has led officials to see an increase in the number of boaters hitting the water. Western Mass News caught up with local boaters on what COVID-19 precautions they take to stay safe.
Boaters told Western Mass News this season was the busiest they have ever seen, but even so, social distancing is still being enforced on the water.
"It’s been getting crazy out there, a lot of extra activity," said Easthampton resident Alan Borowski.
Oxbow Marina in Northampton is seeing a boom in business as more and more people hit the water this summer.
"Jet-skis, boats, oh yea, a lot of people have extra money too from the COVID-19, stuff so, they’re bored. There’s nothing to do, so a lot of people are going on the water," Borowski noted.
The coronavirus pandemic forced people to cancel vacations and look for some fun in the sun while staying close to home.
"It’s been a pretty busy boating season. I think a lot of people enjoy being out on the water with all the craziness that has been happening in the last six months," he said. "There’s a lot of people out there, but everyone’s socially distancing and doing everything appropriately."
One boater told Western Mass News that it’s easy to follow coronavirus protocols.
"Most of us are in tight groups anyway, who have been together through all this, so it’s not like we stray and walkabout," Northampton resident said.
Even with the uptick in boaters and the traffic on the water, residents said this boating season might be hard to top.
"Honestly, I've had a boat for eight or nine years now, [and] this is one of the best seasons weather-wise, river wise. The environmental policy and the local police departments do a great job enforcing boater safety, and it’s been an enjoyable summer," Northampton resident noted.
Officials are reminding people to keep boats a safe distance apart and to not tie boats together.
