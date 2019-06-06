WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The ancient sport of bocce is bringing generations together in the Pioneer Valley.
“Nice ball, nice ball!”
That is what it looks and sounds like on Tuesday nights at the Dante Club in West Springfield.
Teams of six join forces to play bocce, a game that’s somewhat similar to bowling where you roll a ball on a flat surface.
Only in this sport, it’s not about knocking things down. It’s a game of inches about landing close to the little ball called a pallino.
“Someone throws the pallino down. That person also throws the first ball. The closest balls to the pallino will get the points. Sometimes, you throw the ball and it's right on target, and other times, it's way off," Lou Innarelli, president of bocce at the Dante Club.
Innarelli runs the Dante Club bocce league. He told Western Mass News this vintage game is bridging the gap between young and old.
“One team has the father, son, grandson playing...or grandsons," Innarelli noted.
This includes 94-year-old Wendell Carduff, who's proving age is just a number.
"[How do you feel?] I feel great," Carduff said.
For the past 15 or 20 years, Carduff has used bocce as a means to stay active and it’s those years of experience that have led him to the league’s championship round.
“Keep your eyes on the game. If you throw too hard, you're out of it. I try to bring my best," Carduff explained.
Innarelli added, “he's a lot of fun. He just throws the ball and it's just there. It's unbelievable sometimes.”
However, like all sports, this one is unpredictable.
“Some games last 20 minutes, some games last an hour," Innarelli said.
The key to an accurate roll, at least according to Carduff, is to avoid the liquid courage.
“Don't drink too much beer," Carduff said.
Well, not the worst advice from a veteran of the game. Unfortunately, for Carduff and his squad, it didn’t work out. They lost in the championship game, but they still had fun and they hope that this sport continues to grow, connecting generations, which is something the players said we just don’t see enough of in today’s world.
