BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the cancellation of the Boston Marathon in September due to the coronavirus.
COVID-19 has already postponed the race in April with this being the first time in the history of the 124 year-old the race has been canceled, but some local runners don’t agree with making the call this early.
“It's just sad. It's just another thing that we’re losing out on this year because of this pandemic," said Wilbraham resident Shawn Wrisley.
Wrisley ran the Boston Marathon back in 2018.
He was a charity runner, raising money to fight ALS - the Lou Gehrig's disease - in honor of a friend. He believes the call to cancel the race was too soon.
“Nothing replaces running that race and seeing the people as you run. 26 miles and then crossing that finish line was one of the most exciting moments of my life," Wrisley said.
He wanted to raise at least $7,500 to take part and wound up raising over $10,000 for a cause he believes in. He told Western Mass News that this year's runners who are running for a charity or group should still feel accomplished.
“I hope they take pride in the fact they raised money for a good cause. The money isn’t going to get returned. The money is going to the charities that it was intended to go to," Wrisley noted.
When Wrisley ran the race two years ago, he said it was 38 degrees outside, with pouring rain, and wind gusts of 30 miles per hour.
Wrisley told us he wanted to finish what he started. He believes other runners should do the same thing, even in the planned virtual organized race.
“You did the training. You did the work. You deserve the allocations of that. You deserve to get that medal at the end. Maybe you don’t get someone putting it over your head when you cross the finish line. But I think you still deserve it," Wrisley explained.
Wrisley also said he plans to run the Boston marathon next year as a charity runner. He told us he wants to beat his time of more than six hours and shoot for five.
