AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With thousands out of work during the pandemic, looking for a job is an important endeavor.
Some might have an interview lined up but don’t have the proper attire. A local store is trying to help, along with the Dress for Success boutique at the Eastfield Mall.
“Our purpose is really to support young people so that they can be as successful as we were,” said Paul Trinque of West Springfield.
There is an outpouring of support around western Mass as residents do what they can to help women succeed in the workforce.
Cooper’s Gifts Apparel Home in Agawam is hosting a clothing drive in partnership with the Dress for Success boutique at the Eastfield Mall. Residents are welcomed to drop off women's business attire to help make the job search, or that first week on the job, more comfortable.
Regina Frydryk, a Feeding Hills resident, said it's important to support young women as they launch their careers.
“People need to feel good about themselves when they are presenting themselves to essentially sell themselves, and you want them to feel food about how they look when they are presenting to a new employer,” she said.
Kate Gourde, the owner of Cooper’s, said the mission behind this longtime cause is to empower women who are looking to better their lives.
“I think every woman can relate how the outfit makes the woman,” she said. “Day to day, how you feel in your clothing, what it does for your mood and for your confidence level -- it’s everything.”
Historically, Cooper’s holds the clothing drive in April, but due to the pandemic, it is being held this year in September. Gourde said they accept any items that are interview appropriate.
“I always tell people -- ask yourself, would you wear this to an interview? It needs to be clean, on hangers,” she said. “They also accept any kind of accessories, handbags, jackets, coats, scarfs, jewelry. Anything you would wear to interview.”
Margaret Tantillo, the executive director for the boutique, said they do not accept any walk-in appointments, but they can help people get in their best work suit with a scheduled appointment.
“If you’re a woman in need, we usually go through referring agencies so that they refer people to us, but right now, we just want to make sure we’re as accessible as possible,” she said. “So if you need clothing for an online interview, please give us a call and we will be happy to help out.”
Cooper’s is accepting donations until Sept 30.
