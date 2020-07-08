WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker gave the green light in Phase 3 of his reopening plan for gyms, movie theaters, casinos, and also bowling.
The pins are up, and the bowling balls are on the rack, as bowling has been given the thumbs up in Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan.
"Monday, we officially opened, but we're saving our grand-opening for Friday," said Roll-A-Way Bowling Lanes' co-owner Al Joesphiak.
Because Roll-A-Way Bowling Lanes in Ware is candle-pin bowling, only one of the four kinds in the state, Josephiak told Western Mass News being less popular and having to rebound after months of being shut down, is financially challenging.
"We've been dipping through the business or our savings. The bill keeps coming obviously, but the two worst months in any bowling season is July and August," Josephiak explained.
Despite being shut down for months, customers are finally able to make their way back to these alleys under strict guidelines.
"They said we only use every other lane. We only have fourteen, to begin with, so a seven-lane bowling center," he said. "Chair wise, you can see there's only one at each score table, there should be two.
People are required to wear face coverings entering the facility and expected to keep them on when they're not physically bowling themselves. Something Josephiak said could be dangerous, if they did.
"What would happen let's say if somebody were to bowl, and either the mask fell off or started riding up on your eyes, your gut reaction would go to that, and the ball gets thrown backward, forwards, to the ceiling, I don't know... But it would hurt if it hit you, I'll tell you that much," Josephiak explained.
State requirements limiting the number to 25 people inside, Josephiak said keeping the place as clean and sanitized as possible is a top priority.
And as for shoes...
"After a group gets done we start sanitizing that," he said. "I set up a table here in front of the counter, where I put them on the table, then you pick them up, once use them, they go back to that table, the gloves go on, and I spray them and make sure they're good for the next person down the road."
