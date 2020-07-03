SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) --- A local boxer and former Golden Gloves champion is getting ready to travel across the country to take the big stage in an ESPN competition.
Joshua Orta, 24, was born and raised in Springfield. Orta has been boxing ever since he was 12 years old.
“My mother was a big boxing fan growing up, so she had me watching when I was four or five years old,” Orta said. “And as a kid, I was overweight, so she wanted me to get into sports or something, and she put me into boxing."
Discovering his passion in the ring, Orta now trains day-in and day-out at Springfield's Central City Boxing & Barbell gym.
“I train every day,” he said. “Even twice a day, sometimes. I come here at about five in the morning and at six in the afternoon."
Owner of Central City's Boxing gym Dean Fay said Orta is not only one of the hardest working guys he's seen, but a man of great character.
“Josh is a likable kid,” Fay said. “He's always smiling, and you know, a lot of guys call him a pit bull, and he comes in here and he's five-foot-nothing and a hundred and nothing pounds, and you look at him like, ‘Wow, he's a little kid’ and I'll tell you, he steps through that rope and when that bell hits, he's an animal."
Winning the Golden Gloves in 2018, Fay got a recent phone call from the big-time promotional boxing company top rank asking about Orta.
“They said, ‘Listen, we got a top rank fight, nationally televised on ESPN in Las Vegas and we need a 132-pounder,’” Fay said.
Training in the ring in Springfield, Orta will be heading off to Las Vegas for one of the biggest fights of his life.
“It will be my first fight in Las Vegas and in the top rank, which is a big promotion,” Orta said.
“And this could be an opportunity to open doors for me."
Taking on top competitor on Thursday, July 9, Orta said he's on a mission to not only bring home the trophy but hope for Springfield dreamers.
Aspiring to be a world champion one day, Orta will never forget where he came from and wants his Springfield family to hear this message.
“Just follow your dreams,” he said. “Some people are not going to understand your dreams, so they're going to tell you it's impossible, so just follow your dreams and keep striving and keep going as hard as possible."
