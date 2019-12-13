WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local Boys and Girls Club is asking for your help as the demand for their services continues to grow.
These smiling face are just a few of the kids who benefit from the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club.
"We have about 300 kids through our door everyday. We have a great community and collaboration," said Dan D'Angelo, executive director of the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club.
D'Angelo said their number one goal is to meet the needs of the community, even if it means finding new space.
"When I started, I had parents coming to me saying 'We could really use a preschool at this part of the town.' We just opened a preschool this past year," D'Angelo added.
D'Angelo told Western Mass News that while the Little Futures preschool is their latest addition, it won't be their last.
"That's really what the Boys and Girls Club within a community is - a part of the community - and the collaborations. Whether it be the mayor's office or parks and rec or businesses or board members, it's really important to us and really allows us to grow," D'Angelo noted.
Sarah Calabrese, the club's Resource Development Director, said, "We have seen such a demand in the community to serve more youth and this year, we've decided to expand some of our programs, physically expanding some of our spaces, so you'll see some new surprises in 2020, but we're looking for the communities support this year to support in donating to our end-of-the-year campaign."
By donating to the club, it helps them achieve their mission of not turning any child away.
"Everyday, I come to work and I am able to raise funds for the children I work with every day. It's so rewarding, so for someone to make a donation of any size, I can tell you first hand it's going to go a very long way," Calabrese said.
The Boys and Girls club have a GoFundMe account set up with a goal to raise $5,000 before the end of the year.
For more information on how you can help, CLICK HERE.
