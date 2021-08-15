Local brewery hosts fundraiser for local child battling lymphoma

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Two Weeks Notice, a new brewing company in West Springfield, held a fundraiser today to help give back to the community.
The brewing company held a beer bash with the Blitz Creek wrestlers. Part of the proceeds will help support a local child suffering from lymphoma.
Western Mass News spoke with Mark Avery, owner and head brewer of Two Weeks Notice Brewing about they adjusted their business strategy and found success through supporting the community.
"We were open, we were a brand new business we were starting to really gain some steam, then the pandemic hit, we just had to readjust to what we were doing. We did a drive-through can sale that really, people loved and it helped we had a lot of support from our fans and community," Avery said.
Avery also said the brewery was able to put their cans in stores to expand their business amid the pandemic. They're hoping to have more events in the fall including an Oktoberfest event.
