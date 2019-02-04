CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's fair to say that the Patriots, and Boston sports teams in general, have been very good for business owners all across New England.
Owners of one local bus company are happy to be firing up the engines again and offering pats fans a trip to tomorrow's big parade in Boston and there are no shortage of takers.
The moment the Patriots won the big game Sunday, "Our phones starting ringing, email blasts, messages on Facebook, (people asking) are we going," said Dennis King with King Ward Coach Lines.
For $30, Chicopee-based King Ward Coach Lines told Western Mass News that they are offering round trip rides to Boston for the parade. One bus sold out in an hour, so they're adding more.
This is not their first rodeo.
"Up here in New England, we're spoiled. We just keep winning teams and championships, so we have the drill down pretty good. We've done the Bruins trips, the Bruins parade before. We just did the Red Sox parade 90 days ago I believe it is," King noted.
Wheels are up at 6:30 a.m. from West Springfield.
"It's a party atmosphere, even though it's early in the morning," King explained.
Elena Dore drove one of the King Ward buses to the Pats parade two years ago. That day was fun, she said, but icy and freezing - much different then the 60-degree weather anticipated this time around.
"It's going to be perfect so a lot better than it was two years ago," Dore noted.
Regardless of the weather, Dore admits navigating through the city to park in their designated spots near Quincy Market will be challenging.
"It's going to be hectic. That's why we try to get in there as early as we can, just to beat the traffic and hope for the best," Dore noted.
About one million fans are expected to greet the Pats along the parade route. King Ward expects a huge contingent from western Massachusetts.
"It's just how we are. Ninety days without a championship, it's terrible," King said.
We're told there are still a few seats left. For more information, CLICK HERE.
