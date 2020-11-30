WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local man is kicking off the season of giving in a big way. He has stepped up to help the Boys and Girls Club of West Springfield this Christmas through a large donation of bikes and scooters.
Monday morning, Adam Southworth from Titan Tree pulled up and unloaded roughly 45 bicycles, scooters, and helmets at the Boys and Girls Club of West Springfield.
“Basically, everything I could buy, everything I could find,” Southworth explained.
This is the second year Southworth and his business have made this kind of donation to the club.
Southworth told Western Mass News that after a good year of business, it was the least he could do for the town.
“This year was awful for a lot of families. This could put a smile on the face of kids, it’s well worth it,” Southworth added.
The Boys and Girls Club told Western Mass News that a donation like this means even more in the year 2020
“I have been speaking with Adam from Titan Trees since the summertime, since June. He has been ordering the bikes and scooters since then, so this has been many, many months in the works and we are so grateful to see the bike and see the scooters in person. The children are going to be so surprised,” said Sarah Calabrese, resource development director at the Boys and Girls Club.
The Boys and Girls Club plans to raffle off these bikes and scooters before the holiday break, hoping to end the year on a high note for the kids.
“Right now, it’s a scary time for them. These are challenging times with school and remote learning, but with these bikes and wonderful gifts, it brings them back to the happiness they have within them. They can really look forward to the holiday season even though it’s going to look a little different this year,” Calabrese added.
If you would like to make a donation as well, Calabrese noted, “We are accepting toys through our toy drive and you can always make a monetary donation at wsbgclub.org.”
